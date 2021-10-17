Go to Tanda / Workforce.com Inc

Advice and answers from the Tanda / Workforce.com Inc Team

Getting Started & Learning Tanda

Follow the Checklist to get started

Jye avatar Team Tanda avatar Matina Pavlovic avatar
3 articles in this collection
Written by Jye, Team Tanda, and Matina Pavlovic

Workforce

Manage your Staff in Tanda

Jye avatar Ryan Johnston avatar Jake Webster avatar +5
16 articles in this collection
Written by Jye, Ryan Johnston, Jake Webster and 5 others

Settings & Feature Management

General Settings, Add-ons and Billing

M Leon Pearce avatar Ryan Johnston avatar +3
10 articles in this collection
Written by Marissa Quijano, Leon Pearce, Ryan Johnston and 3 others

Rosters, Rotas, or Schedules

Build and send out rosters to your Staff

Jye avatar Phil Johnson avatar Ryan Johnston avatar +1
8 articles in this collection
Written by Jye, Phil Johnson, Ryan Johnston and 1 other

Time Clock, Timesheets & Leave

Approving and editing timesheets

Jye avatar Ryan Johnston avatar Petra Kustera avatar +6
22 articles in this collection
Written by Jye, Ryan Johnston, Petra Kustera and 6 others

Compliance

How to configure your account for calculating staff pay and entitlements

Jye avatar Ryan Johnston avatar Elsa Bland avatar +2
24 articles in this collection
Written by Jye, Ryan Johnston, Elsa Bland and 2 others

Payroll & Accounting Integrations

How to connect your system to Tanda and system specific integration information

Ryan Johnston avatar Mitch Smith avatar Garry avatar +10
37 articles in this collection
Written by Ryan Johnston, Mitch Smith, Garry and 10 others

Integrations

How to connect your Sales & Revenue Systems to Tanda and system specific information

Ryan Johnston avatar Saxon Wright avatar Dan Gilchrist avatar +3
17 articles in this collection
Written by Ryan Johnston, Saxon Wright, Dan Gilchrist and 3 others

Reports

Comprehensive Wage Cost and Attendance Reports

Bridget O'Hare avatar Matina Pavlovic avatar Ryan Johnston avatar +4
11 articles in this collection
Written by Bridget O'Hare, Matina Pavlovic, Ryan Johnston and 4 others

Mobile App

Using the Time Clock App and the Mobile App

Kate Taylor avatar Beau Grzanich avatar Jov Mendez avatar
6 articles in this collection
Written by Kate Taylor, Beau Grzanich, and Jov Mendez

Platform

M Alex avatar
5 articles in this collection
Written by Marissa Quijano and Alex

Security

A collection of articles about Security at Tanda

Ryan Johnston avatar
5 articles in this collection
Written by Ryan Johnston

Learning Management System Integrations

Information and requirements for connecting your LMS

Bridget O'Hare avatar
1 article in this collection
Written by Bridget O'Hare